News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Sir Bobby Charlton, Manchester United and England icon, dies aged 86
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Festive boost for runners and walkers with two extra parkruns being held in Wigan borough

Runners and walkers already thinking of the best way to start 2024 can choose from two extra events taking place in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organisers of Haigh Woodland and Pennington Flash parkruns have announced they will each hold an event on New Year’s Day.

Read More
Saddle up as pop-up shop in Wigan town centre offers everything cycling-related

The free, timed 5ks will begin at 9am and are open to people to all abilities, with a team of volunteers ensuring everything goes smoothly.

The January 1 events will be in addition to the weekly parkruns held every Saturday.

Register at www.parkrun.org.uk.

Related topics:OrganisersPennington Flash