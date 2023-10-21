Festive boost for runners and walkers with two extra parkruns being held in Wigan borough
Runners and walkers already thinking of the best way to start 2024 can choose from two extra events taking place in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Organisers of Haigh Woodland and Pennington Flash parkruns have announced they will each hold an event on New Year’s Day.
The free, timed 5ks will begin at 9am and are open to people to all abilities, with a team of volunteers ensuring everything goes smoothly.
The January 1 events will be in addition to the weekly parkruns held every Saturday.
Register at www.parkrun.org.uk.