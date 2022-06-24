The fair will take place on Sunday June 26, from 10am to 2pm at the Standish Community Centre on Moody Street with a total of 19 stalls being set up by local craftspeople.
There will also be a tombola with lots of prizes to be won. Refreshments are to be on offer throughout the day for anyone attending.
The purpose of the event is to generate funds for the local community centre and encourage people to take up the booking opportunities that are on offer.
One of the organisers said: “By getting everyone together post-pandemic they aim to maintain a close-knit community, all while supporting local stall holders simultaneously, particularly after the previous two years that have hit small businesses the hardest this is seen as an opportunity to endorse them.”