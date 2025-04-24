Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan will be awash with blue and white today for the funeral of much-loved Latics “super fan” Darren Orme.

Family, friends, fellow football fans and even complete strangers are expected to turn out in force to pay their respects to the 54-year-old.

His body was found in the canal on March 24, following a huge search after Darren was reported to be missing from his home in Beech Hill 19 days earlier.

Today, Darren will make a final journey around The Brick Community Stadium at noon, with his family inviting people to join them there to say goodbye.

Darren Orme

Mourners are invited to wear Wigan Athletic kit or blue and white clothing in honour of his passion for the club.

A funeral will then be held at 1.30pm at Wigan Parish Church, with You Are My Sunshine played as Darren’s coffin is taken in.

After the service, the Latics’ version of the song will be played.

After a private burial for Darren’s family, there will be a wake in the supporters’ lounge in the south stand of the stadium.

More than £10,000 was donated to an online appeal set up by Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club to help pay for the funeral.

It is set to be an emotional send-off for a man described by his family as “a loving brother with a beautiful and infectious smile”.

Darren was reported missing from home by his sister on March 5 and it triggered a massive search by both the emergency services and Wiganers wanting to help.

There were public appeals by both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, flyers were distributed and social media appeals were shared over and over.

But there was heartbreak for Darren’s family when police confirmed his body had been found in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near the stadium, on March 24.

At the opening of an inquest looking into the circumstances, a coroner was told Darren died by drowning and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The hearing was adjourned and a full inquest was scheduled to take place at 2pm on Wednesday, July 9 at Bolton Coroner’s Court.