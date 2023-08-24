News you can trust since 1853
Mum organises Wigan Walk of Hope to remember her son and others affected by suicide

A Wigan mum whose teenage son died by suicide is stepping out to help prevent other families suffering a similar loss.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Sonia Beech, from Aspull, is determined to help people struggling with their mental health after the death of 19-year-old Jacob Taylor in February.

She has teamed up with EPiC HOPE, an organisation set up in Wigan earlier this year to provide safe spaces – known as "harbours” – where people can talk to others and get support.

A harbour is now available at The One House in Aspull, from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday, offering peer-to-peer support, a chat and a brew.

Sonia Beech with son Jacob TaylorSonia Beech with son Jacob Taylor
Sonia Beech with son Jacob Taylor
People can drop in at any time and join a group for those aged 18 to 25 or one for over 25s.

Sonia said: “We have a good selection of people who come and have really benefitted from it.

"People go out feeling 10 times better than when they got there.”

After seeing the difference the group is making, Sonia decided to do something to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.

She is organising Wigan Walk For Hope, which will see people meet at the pavilion at Mesnes Park at 2pm that day and walk to Wigan Pier.

Sonia said: “We are going to release paper boats on the canal and people can write their loved one’s names and a message on and release them.

"We will then go to Wigan Parish Church for a memorial service at around 4pm.”

Sonia is encouraging people to join the event, remember loved ones and help to tackle the stigma surrounding suicide.

The walk will be held a week after the Wigan 10k, which Sonia will be walking as part of a team of 14 people supporting EPiC HOPE.

It is something she had never considered doing before – and something that would have surprised her son.

"Jacob would be amazed at me doing a 10k. He would be laughing at me on the day,” she said.

"I don’t want anyone else to suffer though. These last six months have been a blur. I have to do something. I have to keep busy, and focusing on this and helping other people families is keeping me going.”

Sponsor the Wigan 10k team at gofund.me/6b119df3

