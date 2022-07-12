Fire service scoops national award for supporting armed forces community

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has received a major national award recognising its support for the armed forces community.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:30 pm

It received the gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for supporting the veterans and reservists among its employees, as well as the armed forces community in the city-region.

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days of leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies for veterans, reserves and cadet force adult volunteers, as well as partners of those in the armed forces.

Wigan Community Fire and Ambulance Station

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the armed forces community by encouraging others to sign the armed forces covenant and engage in the employer recognition scheme.

The service recently launched its armed forces network, an internal support network for staff.

Chief fire officer Dave Russel said: “I’m incredibly proud that we have been awarded the gold award, which recognises our ongoing work to ensure the service is a forces-friendly employer.”

