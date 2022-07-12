A total of £420,000 has been earmarked for new and upgraded cameras in Wigan, Leigh, Ashton and Pemberton over the coming months.

Meanwhile, a £56,000 project in Platt Bridge is already operational.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money will be spent on new and upgraded cameras

Upgrades made to existing cameras will provide capability to capture high-definition images, as well as features to utilise automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology.

Coun Kevin Anderson, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “I am proud to see this huge investment into the safety of our residents and I am confident it will contribute significantly to helping to tackle anti-social behaviour, fly tipping and other offences.

“Through the borough’s Place and Community Safety Partnership, we developed a joined-up approach to tackling local safety issues and have a shared plan of action.

“The expansion of our CCTV network is an important part of that plan and I couldn’t be happier to see it come to fruition.”

Coun Kevin Anderson

The project has been supported through the council’s cabinet fund, which is set aside for investing in key initiatives in the borough.

The locations of the cameras have been chosen based on where the council has seen the highest demand in the borough.

Coun Dane Anderton, lead cabinet member for district centres and the night-time economy, said: “We are working hard to increase the safety of our town centres during the day and at night. I welcome this important investment from the cabinet fund.”

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “As part of The Deal 2030 and Wigan Council’s commitment to help people feel safe where they live, the Place and Community Safety Partnership has already undertaken some fantastic work that has made our borough a safer place to be. This investment promises to add to the many great initiatives that are already under way.