Galliford Try was selected by Wigan Council’s development partner Cityheart to work on the £135m town centre scheme which is one of Greater Manchester’s most ambitious regeneration projects.

Specialist groundwork contractor PP O’Connor is currently on site preparing the ground for the delivery of phase one which will include the new market hall and food court, a 144-bedroom hotel, the basement and associated infrastructure.

This initial phase will be closely followed with the commencement of construction of the Pavilion building as well as the cinema and leisure space followed by 464 homes across seven new residential buildings and a retirement living complex.

Galliford Try has been appointed for the first phase of building works

Darren Parker, managing director of Galliford Try Building North West said: “We are delighted to be working with Cityheart and Wigan Council to bring this scheme forward. The Galleries project will create a real landmark for the town centre and we look forward to playing our part in creating high-quality facilities for local people.”

Council leader David Molyneux, said: “I’m delighted that Galliford Try has been appointed to deliver this next phase of the former Galleries scheme and look forward to them starting on site.

“As one of the UK’s leading construction groups, with a strong track record of delivering similar schemes across the North West, I’m confident Galliford Try will be able to deliver the scheme to an exemplary standard.”

Warren Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of Cityheart said: “Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to deliver this transformational scheme for Wigan town centre.

"This is a complex, multi-phase scheme in the heart of the town and we are looking forward to seeing the key elements of this transformational project start to emerge this year.”

The news was announced at Wigan Council’s budget-setting meeting on Wednesday night.

Cityheart was appointed by Wigan Council as its strategic development partner in June 2021.