An engineering company has been fined £80,000 after a young Wigan man described as “caring and loving” by his family was killed by being crushed under a machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Borthwick, a promising athlete and footballer, was working for Partwell Special Steels Limited at its site in Bruce Street, Blackburn, when the incident happened on November 25 2021.

The 22-year-old and another employee were moving a large cutting press machine across a workshop floor when it became unbalanced, resulting in Connor being fatally crushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the family, his sister and Olympic high jumper Emily Borthwick, described Connor as her “amazing, caring, loving and funny little brother”.

Connor Borthwick

“Everyone loved Connor,” she said.

“He was a good soul, and this was evident from the more than 700 people who came to his funeral to pay their respects and share their personal accounts of how Connor had touched their lives.

“He was 22, life hadn’t begun for him, and it was over.

Emily Borthwick pictured in 2021 shortly before her brother Connor's tragic death

“Some simple steps should have been taken and weren’t, if they were Connor would be with us today.

“It’s hard to explain to people what we have been through, are going through. We don’t want another family to go through what we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Connor and his colleague were attempting to move the machine across the workshop, using skates placed underneath.

However, as the machine was being lowered by a jack onto one of the skates, it became unbalanced and fell backwards onto Connor, trapping him beneath. He suffered catastrophic crush injuries and subsequently passed away.

The investigation also found that Partwell Special Steels Limited of Stanley Street, Blackburn, had not undertaken an assessment of the risks involved with moving the machine and that the task had not been suitably planned and no safe system of work had been provided to the employees.

Additionally, it was found that neither employee had been provided with suitable and sufficient training to ensure they had the necessary relevant competence to undertake the task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suitable and sufficient assessment of the suitability of the work equipment provided would have shown that the skates used were unsuitable for this work.

The company pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. They were fined £80,000 and was ordered to pay £6,713 in costs at a hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on 16 December 2024.

HSE Inspector Anthony Banks said: “This company’s failures resulted in the death of a much loved young man.

“Those in control of work activities, including the movement of heavy machinery from one part of a site to another, need to assess the risks of that work, and plan a safe way to undertake it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This tragic incident could have easily been avoided with the right controls in place.

“My thoughts remain with Connor’s family.”

The prosecution was supported by HSE enforcement lawyer Sam Crockett and paralegal officer Gabrielle O’Sullivan.

Connor, a former Deanery High School pupil, was like his sister a high jumper for Wigan and District Harriers (being crowned northern champion nine years ago) and also played football, having been a member of St Jude's FC and Shevington FC.