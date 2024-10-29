First-time winner from Wigan strikes gold with £36k jackpot win
Grosvenor Casino Blackpool was buzzing with excitement as she clinched the jackpot.
It was the woman’s first recorded visit to the Blackpool venue and only her second visit to any Grosvenor Casino.
The jackpot was hit on a three card poker table during a busy Saturday night, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the casino.
Three card poker is a variant of poker in which players aim to create the best three-card hand possible from the three cards they are dealt.
The winner's jubilant scream upon realising she had won £36,000 could be heard throughout the gaming floor, drawing a crowd eager to witness the remarkable moment.
The four other players at the table received £500 each, adding to the celebratory mood, with champagne flowing for the majority of the night and customers revelling in the joyous occasion.
The jackpot winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. As a first-time visitor to the venue, I never expected to win. The atmosphere and guests made the surprise even more enjoyable and I still can’t believe it happened to me!”
General manager Nik MacFadden said: “We could feel the energy shift the moment the jackpot was hit.
"The atmosphere was electric and you could hear the winner's scream of joy from every corner of the casino.
"It was an unforgettable night for everyone present. We are thrilled to have hosted such an incredible night and it's moments like these that make Grosvenor Casino a place of wonderful experiences.”