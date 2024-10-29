A mystery Wigan woman’s scream of joy could be heard throughout a Blackpool casino after she won £36,000 on a game of three card poker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grosvenor Casino Blackpool was buzzing with excitement as she clinched the jackpot.

It was the woman’s first recorded visit to the Blackpool venue and only her second visit to any Grosvenor Casino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid a visit to Grosvenor Casino in Blackpool recently and walked away with a £36,000 jackpot.

The jackpot was hit on a three card poker table during a busy Saturday night, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the casino.

Three card poker is a variant of poker in which players aim to create the best three-card hand possible from the three cards they are dealt.

The winner's jubilant scream upon realising she had won £36,000 could be heard throughout the gaming floor, drawing a crowd eager to witness the remarkable moment.

The four other players at the table received £500 each, adding to the celebratory mood, with champagne flowing for the majority of the night and customers revelling in the joyous occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jackpot winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. As a first-time visitor to the venue, I never expected to win. The atmosphere and guests made the surprise even more enjoyable and I still can’t believe it happened to me!”

General manager Nik MacFadden said: “We could feel the energy shift the moment the jackpot was hit.

"The atmosphere was electric and you could hear the winner's scream of joy from every corner of the casino.

"It was an unforgettable night for everyone present. We are thrilled to have hosted such an incredible night and it's moments like these that make Grosvenor Casino a place of wonderful experiences.”