Wigan Council 's Be Well team host Pickleball sessions, held at Robin Park leisure centre, Wigan , and at leisure centres across the borough.

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball (also known as a wiffle) with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.