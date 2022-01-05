Floral shrine created at the scene where a Wigan man died on New Year's Day
A floral shrine has been created at the scene of a road smash where a Wigan man died on New Year’s Day.
Father of six Gareth Roper was found collapsed on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, following a suspected hit and run collision at around 4.30am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a major police investigation was launched.
Flowers with messages of remembrance from friends and family have since been laid at the roadside.
A Spring View ARLFC rugby shirt has also been left at the scene, Gareth having played for the club.
The GoFundMe page, set up to help pay for funeral costs, has now raised over £8,000.
A charity rugby match involving Spring View has also been organised for January 8.
The event was initially a memorial day for Billy Livesley, who was murdered in 2019, but will now be shared to remember Gareth as well.
A fund-raiser for the family is also being organised by his son’s rugby team, St Judes U13s, who are looking for monetary donations or items for a raffle.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to police contact.
A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an incident in Bamfurlong, Wigan, in which a man was sadly found dead in the road on New Year’s Day.
“We received a conduct referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the actions of officers who had contact with the man in the hours before he died.
“We are assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required from us.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.