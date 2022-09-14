In June, Bargain Brand Foods in Pemberton was originally awarded zero stars – requiring urgent improvement.

Following a re-inspection last month, the establishment has now earned four stars- meaning various aspects of the store are rated good.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from August.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Out of 34 inspections carried out that month, 14 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Five venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.

Four eateries were awarded a two, while a further four earned just one star.

None this month earned a zero.

Aldi in Standish earned five stars

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Rosebridge Court Care Home in Hindley.

Parkin’s Pantry in Ashton and Yum Yum’s Deli and Sandwich Bar in Pemberton, were among those to earn a lowly one star.

Rosebridge Court Care homes in Hindley earned five stars

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2022:

FIVE:

Bargain Brand Foods scored four

A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Pemberton, WN5 8EF

Aldi- 2 Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0HS

Astley Nature Kindergarten- 320 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DY

Hollands (A.Holland)- Private address

Irresistible Indulgence- Private address

Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery- 2a Guest Street, Leigh, WN7 2RS

Corner Cafe in Tyldesley scored three

Mary Guest- Private address

May’s Spices- Private address

Movers and Shakers Mobile Cocktail Company- Private address

NatAloons- Private address

Oh, For Heavens’ Cake- Private address

Rosebridge Court Care Home-HC-One- 191 Darby Lane, Hindley, WN2 3DU

The Slush Father- 207 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8DR

The Wendy House Nursery Ltd- Riveredge, Wigan, WN3 5AB

FOUR:

Atherleigh Park Hospital (Main Hospital)- Atherleigh Way, Leigh, WN7 1YN

Bargain Brand Foods- Unit 2, Kilshaw Street, Pemberton, WN5 8EA

Dona’s Kitchen- Private address

North West Roller Sports- Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JG

Old Springs Inn- Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JJ

THREE:

Avanti Pizza- 304 Nel Pan Lane, WN7 5LJ

Black and White Food- 95 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

Deli-icious- Unit 6, Link 25 Business Park, Wigan Road, Bryn, WN4 0DA

Easysave- 327 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5EL

Pepe’s Ice Cream Van- Private address

The Corner Cafe- 83 Sale Lane, Tyldesley, M29 8NQ

TWO:

Higher Ince Express- 98-100 Ince Green Lane, Ince, WN2 2DG

Munchies- 78a Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JY

Rooster Chicken and Pizza Wigan- 18 Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 1YP

Shawcross Care Home- Tameng Care Ltd- Bolton Road, Ashton, WN4 8TU

ONE:

Angelo’s Takeaway- 235 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP

New China Garden- 62 Ladies Lane, Hindley, WN2 2RG

Parkin’s Pantry- Three Sisters Road, Ashton, WN4 8DD

Shazers Bites Ltd- Private address

Yum Yum’s Deli and Sandwich Bar- 7 Fleet Street, Pemberton, WN5 0DU

Shawcross Care Home in Ashton earned two stars