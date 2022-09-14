Food hygiene ratings Wigan: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in August
A Wigan store aiming to tackle the food crisis has received a vastly improved hygiene mark.
In June, Bargain Brand Foods in Pemberton was originally awarded zero stars – requiring urgent improvement.
Following a re-inspection last month, the establishment has now earned four stars- meaning various aspects of the store are rated good.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from August.
Out of 34 inspections carried out that month, 14 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Five venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.
Four eateries were awarded a two, while a further four earned just one star.
None this month earned a zero.
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Rosebridge Court Care Home in Hindley.
Parkin’s Pantry in Ashton and Yum Yum’s Deli and Sandwich Bar in Pemberton, were among those to earn a lowly one star.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2022:
FIVE:
A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Pemberton, WN5 8EF
Aldi- 2 Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0HS
Astley Nature Kindergarten- 320 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DY
Hollands (A.Holland)- Private address
Irresistible Indulgence- Private address
Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery- 2a Guest Street, Leigh, WN7 2RS
Mary Guest- Private address
May’s Spices- Private address
Movers and Shakers Mobile Cocktail Company- Private address
NatAloons- Private address
Oh, For Heavens’ Cake- Private address
Rosebridge Court Care Home-HC-One- 191 Darby Lane, Hindley, WN2 3DU
The Slush Father- 207 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8DR
The Wendy House Nursery Ltd- Riveredge, Wigan, WN3 5AB
FOUR:
Atherleigh Park Hospital (Main Hospital)- Atherleigh Way, Leigh, WN7 1YN
Bargain Brand Foods- Unit 2, Kilshaw Street, Pemberton, WN5 8EA
Dona’s Kitchen- Private address
North West Roller Sports- Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JG
Old Springs Inn- Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JJ
THREE:
Avanti Pizza- 304 Nel Pan Lane, WN7 5LJ
Black and White Food- 95 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA
Deli-icious- Unit 6, Link 25 Business Park, Wigan Road, Bryn, WN4 0DA
Easysave- 327 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5EL
Pepe’s Ice Cream Van- Private address
The Corner Cafe- 83 Sale Lane, Tyldesley, M29 8NQ
TWO:
Higher Ince Express- 98-100 Ince Green Lane, Ince, WN2 2DG
Munchies- 78a Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JY
Rooster Chicken and Pizza Wigan- 18 Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 1YP
Shawcross Care Home- Tameng Care Ltd- Bolton Road, Ashton, WN4 8TU
ONE:
Angelo’s Takeaway- 235 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP
New China Garden- 62 Ladies Lane, Hindley, WN2 2RG
Parkin’s Pantry- Three Sisters Road, Ashton, WN4 8DD
Shazers Bites Ltd- Private address
Yum Yum’s Deli and Sandwich Bar- 7 Fleet Street, Pemberton, WN5 0DU