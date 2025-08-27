Football fan visits Wigan Athletic's ground on walk to all 92 league clubs
Xavier Wiggins, from London, is aiming to visit all of the grounds in 92 days – covering a total of 2,000 miles and averaging nearly 22 miles every day.
He has taken on the challenge – named Walk 92 – to raise money for charity and highlight the community work done by football clubs.
Representatives from each club have met him on arrival to tell him about the work they are doing.
Tuesday was day 25 and started at Tranmere Rovers’ ground, before he walked to Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and then The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan.
Xavier said: “I left Swansea on August 2 and I have done 24 grounds so far and I finish in Plymouth on November 1.
"I feel alright so far. I have not really had much challenge in terms of weather yet, but that will change. I have got Barrow to Newcastle coming up, which is four days with no grounds, through some quite tricky terrain. Recovery is getting slightly easier.
"I walk some of the legs with people and parts of legs, and some days on my own.
"I’m basically doing this to shine a light on everything football is doing for good. It’s easy to get bogged down in all the negative stuff, but football foundations and clubs are doing so much, from fighting dementia to getting people into work and tackling poverty.”
Find out more at www.walk92.com and donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/walk-for-dlag.