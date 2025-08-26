A support service helping people across Wigan is set to be axed.

Wigan Well-being and Resilience was commissioned by Wigan Council and came under Creative Support to provide a tenancy and well-being support service.

It offered help to people facing a variety of issues, including adults looking for accommodation and applying for benefits, young people with autism and mental health issues, young people and their families, and adults with a history of offending.

But the Platt Bridge-based service will close in December as its funding comes to an end.

Wigan Well-being and Resilience is based at Olympic House, on Platt Street, Platt Bridge

The move has been met with dismay by people using the service.

Michelle Taylor, who has attended a support group for two years, said: “The mental health team are doing referrals still to the group and the staff are having to say they can’t be referred there. They are asking where people will be sent, but no-one knows. After December, the group will end.

"For some people, it’s the only time they go out of the house or see anybody. We go and have a chat and feel better. It’s a good group and there is a really good team of staff.”

Debbie Hilton praised the help given to her and her daughter by a support worker and at the support group.

She said: “This group is the only place and has the only people that I feel we have been accepted by and it’s helped us to build our confidence. We wouldn’t go out of the house before. We are more confident now and we feel so passionately about this group.

“I can’t express how much it’s going to mean to us when it goes. What will we do? I don’t understand how they can get rid of this service and say it’s not needed.”

Michael Pickering said the support group had been “really helpful” to him over the past two years.

He said: “I do not know of any other group that’s like this, where you go in and talk and meet new people and genuinely feel like a family.”

A spokesman for Creative Support confirmed the service will end on December 31. Referrals for short-term support will continue until September 30.

Rachael Musgrave, the council’s director of public health, said: “Wigan Council is leading a bold transformation in how we improve mental well-being in the borough, focusing on a proactive, preventative approach that helps people stay well by enhancing everyday factors like housing, employment and social connection.

“Our aim is to tackle these root causes of poor mental health by supporting community-led initiatives and strengthening early support.

“This approach involves refocusing our efforts and reallocating resources from some of our existing services to invest in local, accessible and inclusive prevention efforts, so that we can have the maximum positive impact for residents in line with our Progress with Unity missions.

“We’re working closely with a wide range of local organisations, services and community groups to make sure this joined-up approach reaches people where they are and reflects what matters most to them.

“We are working with Creative Support to ensure residents affected by the change are informed about the extensive range of other support services available to them across the borough. We will continue to co-produce further support with people with lived experience, their allies and partnership boards.”