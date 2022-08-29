Football tournament held in Wigan to promote a positive attitude towards mental health

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Place2Place, which was set up by Beech Hill dad Peter Hill and uses football to promote good mental health among men, held a competition for teams making a difference in their communities.

Twelve teams from across Greater Manchester and Merseyside took part, which included groups raising awareness of positive mental health and others working on inclusion within society.

A replica of the famous FA Cup was used for the tournament

The tournament was opened by Mike Palmer, who walked across the country to raise money for charity as part of Three Dads Walking, after his daughter Beth died by suicide.

He said: “We got to know Peter after our fund-raiser last year, he’s doing a wonderful job. This tournament has brought together so many people, all who have different stories and backgrounds. These teams are popping up everywhere – it’s a great movement"

By bringing people together, those involved with Place2Place and similar community groups were able to celebrate the progress made to break down stigma surrounding mental illness.

Members of mental health charity State of Mind, which uses sport to promote positive mental health, were also in attendance.

Andy Burnham has been very supportive of Place2Place

They have since offered all players involved the opportunity to complete the Mental Health First Aid England course

Peter, 38, is currently liaising with football clubs in the hope of holding more events in future, after hosting a match at Bolton Wanderers’ ground last year.