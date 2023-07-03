Former mayor takes the lead as new president of Wigan Rotary Club
Coun Eunice Smethurst has been installed as president of Wigan Rotary Club in its centenary year.
At the handover meeting, she said “As well as being the new president, I am also a local councillor. In that role I have represented Abram ward for the past 27 years.
“As an active Wigan councillor, I have been part of nearly all committees within the council and a governor at three local schools. I am also a trustee on three local groups, plus a trustee on one borough-wide group Dias, which supports residents who are suffering from domestic abuse.”
Coun Smethurst is chairman of the confident council scrutiny committee and was Mayor of Wigan in 2006-2007.
She has been a Rotarian for 16 years and taken part in many fund-raising activities, including marshalling at Three Sisters cycling events, Christmas floats, community days and water stations at fun runs.