Coun Eunice Smethurst has been installed as president of Wigan Rotary Club in its centenary year.

At the handover meeting, she said “As well as being the new president, I am also a local councillor. In that role I have represented Abram ward for the past 27 years.

“As an active Wigan councillor, I have been part of nearly all committees within the council and a governor at three local schools. I am also a trustee on three local groups, plus a trustee on one borough-wide group Dias, which supports residents who are suffering from domestic abuse.”

Coun Smethurst is chairman of the confident council scrutiny committee and was Mayor of Wigan in 2006-2007.