Wigan shopping mall welcomes another new tenant
Katie Nails will provide a range of nail technician services, including acrylic nail extensions and overlays to gel statement nails with glitter and nail art for some everyday glamour.
They also offer a loyalty scheme where customers receive 10 per cent off when four loyalty stamps are collected.
Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “Katie Nails is a great addition to the centre, which strengthens our beauty offering to customers.
"This is the first nail bar we’ve had at Grand Arcade and we’re confident shoppers will love their no appointment necessary approach. People can simply pop in during their lunch hour or after work and get their nails done.”
Katie Nails is located on the ground floor of the centre outside HMV, opening seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.