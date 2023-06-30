Katie Nails will provide a range of nail technician services, including acrylic nail extensions and overlays to gel statement nails with glitter and nail art for some everyday glamour.

They also offer a loyalty scheme where customers receive 10 per cent off when four loyalty stamps are collected.

Mike Matthews, Grand Arcade centre manager (left) and Katie Nails manager Duy Dong Mac

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “Katie Nails is a great addition to the centre, which strengthens our beauty offering to customers.

"This is the first nail bar we’ve had at Grand Arcade and we’re confident shoppers will love their no appointment necessary approach. People can simply pop in during their lunch hour or after work and get their nails done.”