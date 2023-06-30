News you can trust since 1853
Wigan’s Grand Arcade has welcomed a second independent business to the centre within a month.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Katie Nails will provide a range of nail technician services, including acrylic nail extensions and overlays to gel statement nails with glitter and nail art for some everyday glamour.

They also offer a loyalty scheme where customers receive 10 per cent off when four loyalty stamps are collected.

Mike Matthews, Grand Arcade centre manager (left) and Katie Nails manager Duy Dong MacMike Matthews, Grand Arcade centre manager (left) and Katie Nails manager Duy Dong Mac
Mike Matthews, Grand Arcade centre manager (left) and Katie Nails manager Duy Dong Mac
Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “Katie Nails is a great addition to the centre, which strengthens our beauty offering to customers.

"This is the first nail bar we’ve had at Grand Arcade and we’re confident shoppers will love their no appointment necessary approach. People can simply pop in during their lunch hour or after work and get their nails done.”

Katie Nails is located on the ground floor of the centre outside HMV, opening seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

