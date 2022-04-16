Former miners reunited 30 years after closure of Wigan borough colliery

A reunion for pitmen from Parsonage Colliery in Leigh was held at Leigh Miners’ Welfare Institute to mark the milestone.

The colliery closed on March 26, 1992 and left many miners out of work, facing drastic career changes and uncertain futures.

Former miners at the reunion