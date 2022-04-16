Former miners reunited 30 years after closure of Wigan borough colliery
Former miners came together to mark 30 years since the closure of their pit.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:30 pm
A reunion for pitmen from Parsonage Colliery in Leigh was held at Leigh Miners’ Welfare Institute to mark the milestone.
The colliery closed on March 26, 1992 and left many miners out of work, facing drastic career changes and uncertain futures.
Former miner Tony Hogan, who worked at the pit, has organised several reunions in recent years in a bid to rekindle some of the happier Parsonage memories.