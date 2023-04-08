Steven Lyn Evans, 56, who was previously a bishop at Living Faith Church in Orrell and until recently a local Tory councillor said he was delighted to meet Rishi Sunak.

Now Archbishop of The International Christian Church Network, he was invited to Conservative campaign headquarters for a private briefing on election strategies prior to being escorted to No 10 where he met the Premier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, Archbsihop Steven informed Mr Sunak that he would not be standing in the local electons this time around as church work would not allow him the time to do both jobs.

Steven Lyn Evans had the privilege of meeting Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

The retiring councillor said: “More ministers are coming on board and continue to undergo training for the ministry, which I oversee.

"It was a tremendous experience, I was honest with them and expressed that I’m not 100 per cent happy with what the government have been doing recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The PM himself is a very gracious man, who thanked me for being there and the work that I’m doing. He very sincerely appreciates all the hard work that is being done, it was excellent.”

The pair were able to discuss the churches that Archbishop Steven oversees as part of his role in which he has been able to work with many across the UK – the most famous being in Burnley, where Pastor Mick Fleming is based.

The archbishop’s role involves visiting various churches across the country to speak to ministers and represent the network of churches, which continues to expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “An important part of our emphasis is on reaching some of the poorest of people. We have sought strategies to reach communities who are struggling by feeding people and offering practical hope and support for them to build on for the future. We believe in positive thinking, which develops positive attitudes, which then change the circumstances of life.