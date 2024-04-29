Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows there were 10,048 deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK in 2022, up 4.2 per cent from the year before and the highest number on record.

In Wigan, there were 60 deaths recorded in 2022, a slight drop from 62 in 2021.

Four people in Wigan have now shared their stories as they address their own issues with help from drug, alcohol and mental health support charity WithYou and BAC O’Connor Centre, which provides drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation and community services in Wigan and Leigh.

Charlotte, who experienced challenges with alcohol and cocaine, was supported by WithYou and BAC O'Connor

They did not wish to use their full names, but were keen to let people know that help is available and they are not alone.

Matt walked through the doors of WithYou and BAC O’Connor in 2022, when he was heavily dependent on alcohol and started drinking from the moment he woke up.

He was referred to a community rehabilitation programme at Greenslate Community Farm in Billinge.

Matt, who was supported by WithYou and BAC O'Connor, says his life has now completely turned around

Matt said: “It’s a terrifying thought living without alcohol if you’re dependent on it. But with the right support and the right people around you, it’s something you can tackle. It is possible, because I’ve done it.

“Before I came here, I was in such a state and was so reliant on alcohol that if I didn’t drink, I’d sweat and shake. I honestly believe that coming to WithYou and BAC O’Connor’s doors saved my life.”

Now a volunteer at Greenslate, Matt uses his engineering skills to fix the farm’s electrical equipment.

He said: “My life is completely different now, there are so many positives. Eighteen months ago, I wouldn’t have been able to use a screwdriver because my hands were shaking so badly. But my life’s completely turned around. I have a purpose.”

Excessive consumption of alcohol is credited with causing many deaths in Wigan

Clare and Grace attend BAC O’Connor and WithYou’s women-only prehab programme at Standish Equestrian Centre, which runs three days a week, from 10am to 2pm.

This means Clare does not have to choose between alcohol recovery and her home life, as she can attend the sessions, maintain her job and still be with her son before and after school.

She said: “In such a short space of time, being here has changed my life. I’m back at work, I’ve got better friendships, I have a better relationship with my mum and most importantly, I’m there for my son. I love my life now, because I’ve finally got a life.”

A trained facilitator and therapist lead the 12-week course, which aims to empower women by providing them with information and tools to support their mental health and well-being, relapse prevention and goal setting.

Grace says that alongside these things, the sense of community and belonging have made a difference to her alcohol recovery.

She said: “It’s made me realise it’s not just me. I get so much strength from hearing other people’s stories. We’re not afraid to show our emotions and we feel safe enough to do that here.

“Our traumas have all been different, but they’ve brought us to the same place. Without this group, I think I’d still be plodding along on my own and there’s a good chance that I could have relapsed. Now, even though I can’t stop triggers from happening, I’ve learnt the tools that will help me to deal with them.“

Both Clare and Grace encourage anyone who is worried about how much alcohol they are drinking to reach out for support.

Grace said: “The hardest part is walking through the door – but once you’re here, you don’t look back.”

After giving birth to her first child, Charlotte experienced challenges with her mental health and started mixing large amounts of alcohol with cocaine.

She was referred to WithYou and BAC O’Connor and attended the community rehabilitation programme at Greenslate.

She said: “Mixing alcohol and cocaine made me feel on top of the world. But then I started drinking to the extreme and I didn’t realise at the time just how dangerous it was, as when alcohol and cocaine are taken together, a toxic chemical in your body is created.

“At the time, my life was chaos and destruction. I knew I shouldn’t be doing what I was, but I didn’t know how to stop it. In the end, my mum had to look after my kids.

“Completing the programme at Greenslate has given me a different perspective on life. The doors to WithYou and BAC O’Connor are always open to anyone experiencing challenges with alcohol. The team here is amazing – because of them, I get to be a mum. I have friends and I have a future. With them by your side, you will never be alone again.”

To tackle the number of alcohol-related deaths, the British Liver Trust is calling for the Government to deliver a comprehensive alcohol strategy, more support for people drinking at harmful levels and early intervention programmes for people who are not dependent but still drinking above the Government’s recommended guideline of 14 units a week.

Chief executive Pamela Healy said: “We cannot afford to overlook the escalating crisis of alcohol-related harm.

"Alcohol is the primary cause of liver disease in the UK and there's a common misconception that only 'alcoholics' suffer liver damage, but more than one in five individuals currently consume alcohol in a manner that could be putting their livers at risk.

“Alcohol’s ubiquitous presence in society is woven deeply into the fabric of social norms and in the last few years, there has been a notable shift in the drinking habits within the UK, with a significant portion of the population consuming alcohol more regularly and at home.”