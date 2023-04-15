Friends hope to make a splash in memory of former Wigan swimming clubmate

Becca Caunce spent a lot of her time training and competing with Hindley Swimming Club during her childhood and as a teenager.

But sadly she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, aged 24, and despite undergoing treatment and being given the all-clear, the disease returned in her brain.

Becca Caunce

Becca, from Platt Bridge, received treatment in hospital before being admitted to Wigan and Leigh Hospice on October 3, 2020, where she died 10 days later.

Eleven of her friends from Hindley Swimming Club now want to raise money for the hospice in her memory and help them to care for other people at the end of their lives.

Friend Jemma Pennington said: “At the time, Wigan and Leigh Hospice was full – but they made it possible for her to be brought in. They looked after Becca, and her family and friends, right until the very end.

"We want to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in memory of Becca, to make sure they can continue the incredible work they do supporting others in similar situations.”

Despite the fact that many of her friends no longer swim regularly, they have decided to take on a swimming challenge for Becca.

They will take part in the Big Bala Swim in Wales on Saturday, June 3, covering either 1.5km or 4.5km.

The open water swim is held at Llyn Tegid – Wales’ largest natural lake – and is surrounded by the Aran, Arenig and Berwyn mountain ranges, providing stunning views.

Jemma said: “Most of us haven't done any open water swimming events before so any distance will be a big challenge.”

Donations for the Hindley-based hospice have been pouring in and the group has already raised more than £650.

It is not the first time money has been raised for the charity in memory of Becca, with Emily Makin, who met her in 2018 while having treatment at Wigan cancer care unit, doing a triathlon and skydive last year.

