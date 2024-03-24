From Wigan to Weatherfield: buses are on their way to the cobbles of Coronation Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viewers of Coronation Street will soon get their first glimpse of the Bee Network following its arrival in Weatherfield.

Having launched initially in Wigan in September, as well as Bolton and parts of Bury and Salford, the move to Weatherfield comes just days before it is rolled out in Oldham, Rochdale and parts of Bury, Salford and north Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bee Network is Greater Manchester’s plan for an integrated, affordable and accessible transport network, with locally controlled and accountable bus services a key part of it.

The Bee Network is coming to the cobbles

It launched with a new brand and logo on buses, stations, stops and interchanges, which Transport for Greater Manchester has been working with Coronation Street’s art/production team to bring to the cobbles.

The street’s bus stop has been updated with a new Bee Network sign, which includes information of two local bus services – 33 and 33b – that serve nearby Rosamund Street and Weatherfield General Hospital.

The first scenes featuring the new Bee Network branding are due to air soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “Coronation Street is a cultural institution, watched and loved by millions of people up and down the country.

“When you think of it, you think of Greater Manchester, in the same way that the Bee Network is very quickly becoming synonymous with our great city-region.