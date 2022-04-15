Ashleigh Tucker and Liam Bates, along with their 23-month-old son Riley, were upstairs when flames ravaged their entire house on Salesbury Way, in Hawkley Hall.

The contents of the property have been ruined, leaving the family with very little apart from the pyjamas they were wearing.

And they now face a massive bill of tens of thousands of pounds to repair the damage to their home.

The exterior of the fire-damaged property

Ashleigh, 26, said: “We put something on the stove and that caught fire.

"It was left on, but we didn’t know it was left on as there was no heat or open flame showing.

"We were upstairs at the time but apart from some smoke inhalation, thankfully we are all okay. My partner got the worst of it as he tried to fight the fire because we didn’t know how bad it was, but by the time we got downstairs the kitchen was engulfed in black smoke.

"The firefighters said we were lucky to be alive and get out in one piece due to the extensive damage it caused.

Ashleigh Tucker and partner Liam Bates with son Riley

"We’ve lost pretty much everything and repairs are going to cost between £50k and £60k. We’re devastated.”

Ashleigh’s neighbour and friend Danielle Molloy set up a fund-raising appeal on Facebook to help the family buy essential items following the fire on Sunday morning.

Already it has raised more than £800, almost triple the original £300 target.

Inside the home

Danielle said: “It was their first family home and they had just finished getting it done up, it looked beautiful.

"When this happened, the whole street had to be evacuated. Three fire engines came along with an ambulance which took them to hospital to be checked over.

"Everything has been ruined, so I wanted to raise as much money as I could to help them.

"They came out in nothing but their pyjamas. They have no clothes, no shoes, nothing.

"I feel so sorry for them. Even if I could help a little bit just so they can get some of their things back.”

Ashleigh, who works for a local authority, added: “I’m really grateful for her and everything she’s done. When we came out of the house my first thought was her as our little boys are best friends.

"We’ve only been in the house since August, so we haven’t been there long and already she’s been an amazing friend.

"Her setting up this fund-raiser has given us a bit of hope.”

A fire service spokesman said: “At approximately 9.30am on Sunday, three fire engines from Hindley and Wigan stations were called to reports of a fire on Salesbury Way.

“The fire involved the kitchen of a semi-detached house. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the fire.

“Three casualties were conveyed to hospital in an ambulance by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.”