A family fun day has helped raise more than £3,000 towards a Wigan toddler’s vital stem cell treatment.

The Jennings family is urgently seeking support to raise £45,000 for stem cell treatment for their two-year-old son, Patrick, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy following complications during birth.

Despite being born full-term, Patrick’s condition has led to a year filled with intense physiotherapy and frequent visits to the Rainbow Ward.

Patrick’s parents, Nan and Edward Jennings, continue to work at their business Siam House Thai takeaway in Standish while caring for Patrick, thanks to the unwavering support of their extended family.

Coun Chris Ready with the Jennings family

They are hopeful that stem cell transplantation at Better Being Hospital in Bangkok—widely regarded as the world’s leading stem cell treatment clinic—will significantly improve Patrick’s quality of life, potentially allowing him to move and eat independently.

Stem cell therapy is a type of treatment that helps the body heal itself.

It uses special cells called stem cells to fix or replace damaged tissues.

Patrick Jennings

Patrick has already had one round of treatment and it is hoped that a second round of stem cell treatment will give Patrick the best possible chance for recovery and a brighter future.

Patrick’s dad Edward said: “We believe that with this treatment, Patrick has every chance to blossom, be free of his pain, and significantly improve his quality of life.

"We are desperately trying to raise funds for his treatment and appreciate any support.”

The family hosted a family fun day which had live music from Chris and Ben Allen, bingo, a visit from Mac’s Reptiles and food from Siam House and Baldy’s Dark Kitchen, and raised £3,500 towards the goal.

Local councillor Chris Ready, who has been supporting the family said: “I’ve been involved, like many others, on Patrick’s journey.

"It’s really heart-breaking to see the pain Patrick and the family are going through.

"I’ve not seen Patrick for about six months, and I can see a difference — so there is light at the end of the tunnel. In whatever way people can help, the family will be eternally grateful.”

Nan and Edward would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to family, friends, and even strangers from far and wide who have offered their support and donations.

Donations can be made through their crowdfunding page on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/zaq2t-life-changing-stem-cell-treatment