Fund-raisers take to the green for golf day marking 40 years of Wigan's hospice

Hindley Hall Golf Club hosted a competition across 18 holes, followed by a two-course meal, prize presentation, raffle and silent auction.

The golf day raised £8,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and celebrated the charity’s 40th anniversary.

More than 20 teams took part in the golf day raising money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

It proved to be so successful that it will now become an annual fund-raiser.

And more cash will soon be rolling in, as both Haydock Park and Hindley Hall golf clubs have chosen the hospice as their charity of the year.

The Hindley-based hospice must raise £12,000 a day to keep its services running for patients with life-limiting illnesses and conditions and their families.

The next fund-raiser will be a fashion show at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club at 7.30pm on Friday, October 13.