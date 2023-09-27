News you can trust since 1853
Fund-raisers take to the green for golf day marking 40 years of Wigan's hospice

More than 20 teams of golfers took part in a tee-rific fund-raiser supporting a Wigan charity.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Hindley Hall Golf Club hosted a competition across 18 holes, followed by a two-course meal, prize presentation, raffle and silent auction.

The golf day raised £8,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and celebrated the charity’s 40th anniversary.

More than 20 teams took part in the golf day raising money for Wigan and Leigh HospiceMore than 20 teams took part in the golf day raising money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
More than 20 teams took part in the golf day raising money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
It proved to be so successful that it will now become an annual fund-raiser.

And more cash will soon be rolling in, as both Haydock Park and Hindley Hall golf clubs have chosen the hospice as their charity of the year.

The Hindley-based hospice must raise £12,000 a day to keep its services running for patients with life-limiting illnesses and conditions and their families.

The next fund-raiser will be a fashion show at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club at 7.30pm on Friday, October 13.

Tickets are now available on the hospice’s website or by emailing [email protected].

