Fund-raisers take to the green for golf day marking 40 years of Wigan's hospice
Hindley Hall Golf Club hosted a competition across 18 holes, followed by a two-course meal, prize presentation, raffle and silent auction.
The golf day raised £8,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and celebrated the charity’s 40th anniversary.
It proved to be so successful that it will now become an annual fund-raiser.
And more cash will soon be rolling in, as both Haydock Park and Hindley Hall golf clubs have chosen the hospice as their charity of the year.
The Hindley-based hospice must raise £12,000 a day to keep its services running for patients with life-limiting illnesses and conditions and their families.
The next fund-raiser will be a fashion show at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club at 7.30pm on Friday, October 13.
Tickets are now available on the hospice’s website or by emailing [email protected].