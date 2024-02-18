Fund-raising appeal launched as special windows at Wigan church find a new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were concerns about the future of four windows created for Ethel Round following the closure of Ince St Mary’s Church in 2021.

Her daughter Caroline Buchanan said Mrs Round would have been “absolutely distraught” and “would want to do something to save them”.

Now, as the church building is about to be sold at auction, a new home has been found for the windows.

Former church warden Dorothy Harrison, left, and Kerry Garforth, right, secretary of the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, admire one of the windows at St Mary's Church

They are going to be installed in the chapel at Hindley Cemetery, which is being revamped after standing empty for 25 years.

Mrs Buchanan said: “I am absolutely delighted. It was one of the best outcomes it could have possibly been. It would have been nice if it was in Ince, but it’s a great place and I’m impressed by the work going on at the chapel.

“I think my mum would be really pleased it’s going there. It’s sad it has to leave, but I am pleased it’s going somewhere.”

Ethel Round

Mrs Round was a stalwart member of St Mary’s Church, former headmistress of St Mary’s School and a dedicated volunteer at Wigan Little Theatre.

She was 100 when she died in December 2010 and money given as gifts for her 100th birthday, along with funds raised by parishioners and a donation from her family, were used to pay for the windows.

They were spotted by the Friends of Hindley Cemetery after people were invited to St Mary’s Church to see what items could be saved.

Secretary Kerry Garforth said: “These windows cost £16,000. If that building was just sold and they couldn’t have been saved, what would happen to them? They were bought lovingly for Ethel’s memory and where else could they go?”

The four stained-glass windows in memory of Ethel Round

They have now been removed from the building by Pendle Glass, along with two windows installed when the church was built in the 19th Century, and will be placed in storage until they can be put into the chapel.

But first the Friends must raise around £14,000 to cover the costs and hope people will get behind them with sponsorship and donations.