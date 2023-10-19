Wigan chapel hosts first service in more than 25 years in 'special day' for schoolboy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Hindley Cemetery took the keys to the empty chapel on the site in 2021, in a community asset transfer from Wigan Council, and have been working hard to revamp it.

While there is still work to be done, the first service in more than 25 years – and possibly the first ever baptism – was held there on Saturday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-year-old Abe Briffa outside Hindley Cemetery's chapel, where he was baptised

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godparents, friends and family went to the chapel to see six-year-old Abe Briffa being christened.

His parents Allie and Andrew Briffa were keen to mark the milestone in the building, as they live opposite the cemetery and it holds special memories for them.

Allie said: “We have four children and have lived there since 2010. That’s where we walk, that’s where we go with the children, it’s where the children learned to ride their bikes. We have gone conker hunting there and my grandparents are buried there. It’s quite a nice place with lots of fond memories of spending family time there.

"The chapel has been there for years and we have been intrigued and wanting to have a nosy inside.”

Six-year-old Abe Briffa's baptism was carried out at Hindley Cemetery's chapel by the Reverend Carol Close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Briffas had even spoken about buying the chapel themselves and when they heard about the efforts being made by the community to transform it, they were keen to hold Abe’s baptism there.

A big clean-up operation was carried out, which included brushing the floors as there is not yet electricity, fairy lights were hung and flowers were arranged.

Photographs of Abe throughout his life were also put on display in the chapel.

Special permission was given by the Diocese of Liverpool and the Archdeacon for Wigan for Hindley vicar the Reverend Carol Close to perform the ceremony.

Abe Briffa's baptism, led by the Reverend Carol Close, was the first service at Hindley Cemetery's chapel for more than 25 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Briffas asked their neighbour Gemma Chambers to be Abe’s godmother and she was baptised at the same time to make this happen.

Allie said: “It was a really special day.”

Kerry Garforth and Julie Bennett, from the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, said: “We were so pleased to be able to open the chapel for Andrew and Allie Briffa to carry out the baptism of their son Abe and also one of his godparents Gemma Chambers, who was baptised at the same time.

"The chapel is not quite ready for its official opening yet, as there is still ongoing fund-raising required to finish outstanding renovations. There have been delays due to unforeseen issues with collapsed drains, although we were in a position to offer assistance to the family by opening the main chapel to facilitate the baptism. We were so proud to be present and involved in the baptism of Abe and Gemma.

"Congratulations to the Briffa family on this auspicious occasion. A very big thank you also goes out to St John's Methodist Church for donating the font and All Saints Church Hindley for the loan of the special baptism candle. All parties closely worked together within our community to deliver on what was a very special day.”