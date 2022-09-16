Fund-raising ball offers TV walk-on role and Wigan star Kym Marsh’s Corrie wedding dress in support of NSPCC

The Glamour of Manchester Childline Ball, which is the NSPCC’s biggest money-spinner in the North West, is being held for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday, September 24 at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.

This year’s event will feature live music, a raffle and grand auction on the night, as well as an online silent auction which is open to the public from this weekend (September 17).

Deborah Sefton, NSPCC fund-raising manager for the North West, said that prizes featured at this year’s event would include the famous Coronation Street prop when Kym played Michelle Connor, a walk-on part in the hit TV series Brassic, holidays, unique artworks and more.

Kym Marsh

Deborah said: “We’ve got some amazing prizes this year, and we’re really pleased to have live music from Scarlett and a DJ set from Clint Boon with a few famous faces expected on the night as well.

“But as with everything we do, we’ll be focusing on the vital work done by the NSPCC to support children and young people across Manchester, the North West and the whole of the UK. Every donation made on the night and every pound spent on a successful auction bid will help us ensure we can be there for children and help them whenever they need us.”

The NSPCC’s Childline service has a base in Salford where trained counsellors speak to children and young people from across the region and the rest of the country, and offer support and guidance on whatever issues they face.