Fund-raising on the fairway as golfers pledge to support struggling Wigan families

Hindley Hall Golf Club’s women’s captain Elaine Dawber has chosen Daffodils Dreams as her charity of the year.

Her first fund-raiser was a golf competition, which was attended by female members of the club and members of Daffodils Dreams, and raised more than £800 through entry fees and a raffle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Holcroft, director of Daffodils Dreams, with Elaine Dawber, women's captain at Hindley Hall Golf Club

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as Hindley Hall lady captain’s charity this year. After meeting with Elaine, it was evident that she shared our passion to make a difference in supporting the children and families in Wigan.

"It’s lovely when you meet someone like Elaine who is genuinely interested in the work we do and wants to help. With the support from Elaine and other members, we will undoubtedly be able to reach more children and families in need.”

Elaine decided to support Daffodils Dreams after reading about the organisation’s work to help families in financial hardship and arranging to meet Maureen.

She said: “I was so impressed with both Maureen and everything that Daffodils Dreams do and stand for that my mind was made up instantly, and I know that the money we raise during the year to help to support this wonderful cause will really help many of the children in need in our local area.”