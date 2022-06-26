Funding pays for new tribute to armed forces at a war memorial near Wigan

Funding to pay for the tributes, which are located at Up Holland’s war memorial, came through the Neighbourhood portion of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding attributed to Up Holland parish as a result of new development in that area.

CIL is a levy charged by the local authority on applicable new developments within the borough.

The Parish Council used some of this money to pay for the benches.

The second world war bench

One of the benches is devoted to our armed forces from the First World War and shows soldiers in battle.

The other is dedicated to those who served in the Second World War and features armed forces in combat, with fighter planes flying overhead.

A dove of peace is also part of the design.

The new waste bin

Coun Yvonne Gagen, leader of West Lancashire Borough Council, said: "West Lancashire is proud of its links with the armed forces and these benches are a special tribute to them alongside Up Holland War Memorial.

"I am so pleased that this funding has been used to create such a beautiful tribute to those who served in the World Wars. Come and see them for yourself and take some time while you are at the war memorial to reflect on the service given by our armed forces."

West Lancs Council's armed forces champion, Coun Andy Fowler, added: "These incredible benches are a poignant reminder of the great sacrifices those who fought in armed conflicts across the years have made so we could live freely today.

"And with the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment recently welcomed so enthusiastically during their freedom the borough parade just a couple of weeks ago, it's clear the people of West Lancashire still hold our armed forces in the highest regard."

The first world war bench

A new waste bin has also been installed at the war memorial through the neighbourhood portion of the CIL funding and another special bench to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been placed on Vicarage Corner in the village.

Coun Jenny Whiting, chairman of Up Holland Parish Council, said: "The area known as 'The Monument' or 'Vicarage Corner' is a focal point in the village of Up Holland.

"The Parish Council has been working to improve this area using this funding and is very pleased with the new benches.

"We have had very positive feedback from local residents who are impressed with the quality and the fitting design of the new seating and bins next to the war memorial.

The Jubilee bench

"It's also pleasing to see that repairs are underway on the war memorial itself.