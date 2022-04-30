Funding will help Wigan community groups to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn dished out money from their Brighter Borough funds to cover the costs of events.

The recipients were Kirkwood Close Residents’ Association, Aspull Together, Aspull British Legion, Aspull Over 60s’, Golden Circle and Aspull Methodist Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn with members of the community groups receiving funding

Several events are being planned, including a celebration with a barbecue by Kirkwood Close Residents’ Association and a buffet at St Elizabeth’s Church for Aspull Together.

The groups received cheques worth between £300 and £500 from the councillors – who were joined by a cardboard cut-out of Her Majesty!

Coun Ready said: “With the two years we have had, it’s come at the right time to get people out to celebrate, especially some older people who have been really struggling. It’s a great time for people to get together and celebrate.”