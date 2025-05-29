Mourners are being asked to wear a “splash” of blue as they say a final goodbye to a Wigan teenager.

Details have been published of the funeral for 19-year-old Jamie Highton, who died on April 26 during a fishing trip in France.

Moving tributes were paid following his sudden death and thousands of pounds have been raised in his memory.

R Banks and Son funeral directors announced a funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 5 at St Matthew’s Church in Highfield.

Jamie Highton

People are invited to wear blue and any friends or relatives wishing to walk in the procession should meet at Pemberton railway station by 10.45am.

A committal will take place at Gidlow Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Jamie’s life at St Jude’s ARLFC.

Donations in memory of Jamie can be given to Epilepsy Action or Shelter.

More than £14,000 has been donated to an appeal to support Jamie’s family following his tragic death.

A number of fund-raising events have been held, including an open mat event at Wigan’s Grundy Fight Academy, where Jamie was a popular member.

He played football at Springfield FC and the team took part in a memorial match against Garswood XI at Ashton Town FC, while a fund-raiser with live music was held at The Venture pub in Highfield.

In a Facebook post announcing Jamie’s death, his mum Nicola Forshaw wrote: “It's with a deep heart that I sadly have to announce the passing of my beautiful blue-eyed son, stepson, brother, stepbrother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend Jamie Highton.

“Jamie sadly passed away in France on Saturday, April 26, 2025 doing one of the activities he loved doing, fishing.”

Coach Mike Grundy, from Grundy’s Fight Academy, said: “Jamie was someone who lit up the room – kind, generous and universally loved. There wasn’t a person who had a bad word to say about him.

"He went on a fishing trip with his brother and never came home.”

A post on Springfield FC’s Facebook page said: “Jamie was one of the most genuine lads you could meet — kind, grounded and an all-round nice lad. Everyone at Springfield who had the chance to play alongside him or just spend time with him will feel this loss deeply.”