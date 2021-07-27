Funnyman Peter Kay returns to the stage to help terminally ill woman

The Bolton star, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last three years, will host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale this Friday.

The news was announced on his Twitter account, alongside a link to a fund-raising page for the Doing It For Laura appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on the Doing It For Laura Facebook page said: “I still can’t quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x.”

Kay previously raised more than £150,000 for Atherton mum Polly Haydock by holding several shows in Manchester and Blackpool. She was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in October 2015 and needed the money for treatment in Germany, but sadly she died in August 2017.

He cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Comedian Peter Kay

Laura was given the heartbreaking news she had glioblastoma - the most aggressive brain cancer in adults - just weeks after starting university in October 2018.

A massive fund-raising appeal was launched to pay for treatment not available on the NHS and thousands of pounds have been raised.

She has been supported by both friends and strangers in Wigan as while her family now lives in Barrowford in Lancashire, her mother Nicola grew up in Standish and Appley Bridge.

Laura continues to battle the disease, alongside studying for a degree at a university in Manchester and fulfilling items on her “wish list”, including piloting HMS Charger, driving a supercar around Silverstone and visiting Churchill’s War Room.

Nicola and Laura Nuttall

She has also been on tours of the Heinz plant in Kitt Green and Wm Santus and Co’s factory in Wigan, where Uncle Joe’s mint balls are made.

Donate to the Doing It For Laura appeal here.Tickets to the shows for Laura will go on sale at 9am on Friday here.Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here