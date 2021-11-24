Future of empty Wigan church to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of an empty Wigan church.
As wigantoday reported last month, several parties are bidding to take over the former Trinity Methodist Church in Pemberton which closed several years ago.
Among them is the Redeemed Christian Church of God, currently based at the old Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church but, due to a growing congregation, is desperate to move to bigger premises.
A decision by the national Methodist Church has not yet been made now all the bids are in.
But in the meantime interested parties, including local residents, are invited to a meeting at Trinity at 10.30am on Saturday November 27.
A spokeswoman for the Wigan Methodist Circuit said: “The aim of the meeting is to put people’s minds at rest and answer questions as best we can. All are welcome.”
Trinity closed in 2018 and almost immediately Pastor Christopher Iteman from the Redeemed Church had registered an interest.
Local Methodists have said that they would much rather the building continued as a church but the matter is out of their hands.
It is believed that the Methodist Church will make its decision after the meeting and then forward its findings to the Charity Commission which has the final say.
It is believed that there are four bids in contention.
