GALLERY: Big Wigan Walk Week launches at Pennington Flash
A leisurely jaunt at Pennington Flash Country Park has marked the start of the Big Wigan Walk Week.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th May 2023, 15:45 BST
The event forms as part of Be Well’s inaugural four-week Get Active Festival and runs until June 4.
The Big Wigan Walk Week will feature more than 30 organised walks over nine days, including nature-themed strolls and routes of historical interest.
These include a nine-mile GM Ringway trek taking in stretches of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, a moonlit amble around Haigh Woodland Park and a celebration walk at Mesnes Park to end the week.
