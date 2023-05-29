News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Big Wigan Walk Week launches at Pennington Flash

A leisurely jaunt at Pennington Flash Country Park has marked the start of the Big Wigan Walk Week.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th May 2023, 15:45 BST

The event forms as part of Be Well’s inaugural four-week Get Active Festival and runs until June 4.

The Big Wigan Walk Week will feature more than 30 organised walks over nine days, including nature-themed strolls and routes of historical interest.

These include a nine-mile GM Ringway trek taking in stretches of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, a moonlit amble around Haigh Woodland Park and a celebration walk at Mesnes Park to end the week.

The first of the flag ship walks to signal the start of The Big Wigan Walk Week took part in Pennington Flash

The Big Wigan Walk Week

The first of the flag ship walks to signal the start of The Big Wigan Walk Week took part in Pennington Flash Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Big Wigan Walk Week

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Big Wigan Walk Week

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Big Wigan Walk Week

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

