Wigan residents urged to 'get active' as walks and bike rides are held in new festival

Wiganers are being encouraged to get out and about with a series of free walks and bike rides.

By Sian Jones
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Be Well’s inaugural Get Active Festival started on Monday and will run for four weeks, with highlights including the new Big Wigan Walk Week (May 27 to June 4) and Big Wigan Bike Week (June 3-11).

It also incorporates Walk to School Week (May 15-19), while leisure centres will set a cycling challenge for their members and Cycle Three Sisters returns on May 23.

Residents are invited to join the Be Well Active Outdoors team on rides and walks across the boroughResidents are invited to join the Be Well Active Outdoors team on rides and walks across the borough
Coun Chris Ready said: “Free events have been planned all across the borough for people of all ages and abilities, but even if you can’t make it along to one of our organised walks or rides, then it’s still the perfect time to get out and get active, whether on your own or with family and friends.”

The Big Wigan Walk Week will feature more than 30 organised walks over nine days, including nature-themed strolls and routes of historical interest.

There will be an opening day jaunt at Pennington Flash (May 27), a nine-mile GM Ringway trek taking in stretches of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal (May 31), a moonlit amble around Haigh Woodland Park (June 3) and a celebration walk at Mesnes Park to end the week (June 4).

On June 3, the Big Wigan Bike Week will start with a Leigh Bike Library event at Leigh Sports Village to mark World Bicycle Day, while there will be rides across the borough throughout the week.

For more information visit wigan.gov.uk/activeoutdoors

