Gallery: Family fun day in aid of Wigan toddler

A family fun day was held to help raise money for stem cell treatment for a Wigan tot.
By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

Ed and Nan Jennings hosted the event at Standish Social Club as part of their fund-raising efforts for their one-year-old son Patrick who has cerebral palsy.

It is hoped that if Patrick gets the treatment he would hopefully be able to eat independently and be able to move around.

The fun day featured games, stalls, face-painting and food and drink.

It kick-started an Easter holiday full of fund-raisers culminating with Pedal for Patrick, a 50-mile bike ride from the Asylum Bar in Standish to Southport.

Dad Ed Jennings with Patrick Jennings at the Family Fun Day aimed at raising money for stem cell therapy for the one-year-old

Family Fun Day

Dad Ed Jennings with Patrick Jennings at the Family Fun Day aimed at raising money for stem cell therapy for the one-year-old Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

