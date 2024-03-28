Sir Bradley Wiggins backs charity bike ride for Wigan tot's treatment

Olympian Bradley Wiggins is backing an Easter bike ride to raise money for a Wigan tot who needs a stem cell transplant
By Sian Jones
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
When Patrick Jennings was born, complications at birth led to him developing cerebral palsy.

Pedal for Patrick, a sponsored ride from the Asylum Bar in Standish to Southport is taking place on Easter Sunday (March 31).

The Olympic gold medallist has written to support a young cyclist Billy Fletcher, a St Wilfrid’s Primary School pupil who has been training for the event alongside his football practice.

Pedal for Patrick is a 50-mile bike ride from Standish to Southport
Eight-year-old Billy has raised £1,000 in sponsorship ahead of him doing the 50-mile cycle.

The card from Sir Bradley said: “Well done Billy on your charity bike ride.

"Fifty miles is a tough challenge for an eight-year-old

The card sent by Bradley Wiggins

"Wishing you every success.

“An amazing and truly inspirational challenge you’ve set, and I’m completely blown away. Amazing!”

Billy said: “It’s not gonna be easy but I’ll do my best.”

The one-year-old’s family along with the local community are trying to raise £50,000 for stem cell treatment which his parents Ed and Nan Jennings believe will give their son a better chance in life.

The pair, who run Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street in Standish, have currently raised more than £22,000 towards their target.

It is hoped that if Patrick gets the treatment he would hopefully be able to eat independently and be able to move around.

There is also a family fun day at Standish Social Club on Good Friday (March 29).

To donate visit: gofund.me/43583d34

