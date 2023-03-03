News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

GALLERY: Hundreds flock to 35th annual Wigan Beer Festival

There were plenty of drinks for ale lovers to enjoy as the Wigan Beer Festival returned for its 35th event.

By Sian Jones
18 minutes ago

Hundreds of people descended on Robin Park Sports Centre to sample some of the 175 beverages on offer.

Organised by Wigan CAMRA, the beer festival also had a selection of real ciders and perries, live music and food vendors.

The event started on Thursday and continues from noon to 11pm on Friday and from 11.30am to 5pm on Saturday. Admission costs £3, or £1 for CAMRA members.

Here is a sample of the festival’s action.

1. 35th Wigan CAMRA Beer Festival

.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales

2. 35th Wigan CAMRA Beer Festival

.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales

3. 35th Wigan CAMRA Beer Festival

.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales

4. 35th Wigan CAMRA Beer Festival

.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CAMRAWigan