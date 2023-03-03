GALLERY: Hundreds flock to 35th annual Wigan Beer Festival
There were plenty of drinks for ale lovers to enjoy as the Wigan Beer Festival returned for its 35th event.
By Sian Jones
18 minutes ago
Hundreds of people descended on Robin Park Sports Centre to sample some of the 175 beverages on offer.
Organised by Wigan CAMRA, the beer festival also had a selection of real ciders and perries, live music and food vendors.
The event started on Thursday and continues from noon to 11pm on Friday and from 11.30am to 5pm on Saturday. Admission costs £3, or £1 for CAMRA members.
Here is a sample of the festival’s action.
