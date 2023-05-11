News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Look around Wigan's new Creams Café - including an F1 car and Premier League trophy

Take a look around Wigan’s newest dessert shop.

By Sian Jones
Published 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:38 BST

Creams Café has officially opened its doors at the BP garage on Scot Lane.

The official opening also featured the Premier League trophy and a Formula One car from French team Alpine as well as the chance to win an iPad if you purchase something during the month of May.

Creams Café Wigan is a family-run franchise offering a taste of Italy, with outstanding gelato, sundaes, crêpes, cookie doughs and more.

The team at Creams.

1. Grand opening of Creams Cafe

The team at Creams. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Andy Campbell is excited to see the Premier League trophy.

2. Grand opening of Creams Cafe

Andy Campbell is excited to see the Premier League trophy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Leo Banks with some of the sweet treats for sale

3. Grand opening of Creams Cafe

Leo Banks with some of the sweet treats for sale Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

One Vision group with the Alpine Formula One car on display

4. Grand opening of Creams Cafe

One Vision group with the Alpine Formula One car on display Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:WiganPremier LeagueItaly