GALLERY: Saddling up for the Big Wigan Bike Week
Wiganers are pulling on their helmets and ringing their bells as they celebrate the 100th annual Bike Week.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
A series of events are being held across the borough during the Big Wigan Bike Week, which runs until Sunday.
There have been bike rides, events focused on road safety, cycling skills and more, organised by Wigan Council, Be Well and Gearing Up.
These included a launch event on World Bicycle Day with Leigh Bike Library at Leigh Sports Village.
More cycling events are being held this week as part of the Big Wigan Bike Week.
Also taking place is the seventh Wigan Bike Ride, which will start and finish at Mesnes Park on Sunday.
