News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

GALLERY: Saddling up for the Big Wigan Bike Week

Wiganers are pulling on their helmets and ringing their bells as they celebrate the 100th annual Bike Week.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

A series of events are being held across the borough during the Big Wigan Bike Week, which runs until Sunday.

There have been bike rides, events focused on road safety, cycling skills and more, organised by Wigan Council, Be Well and Gearing Up.

These included a launch event on World Bicycle Day with Leigh Bike Library at Leigh Sports Village.

More cycling events are being held this week as part of the Big Wigan Bike Week.

Also taking place is the seventh Wigan Bike Ride, which will start and finish at Mesnes Park on Sunday.

Adele Ingham from Gearing Up.

1. World Bicycle Day

Adele Ingham from Gearing Up. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Sarah Adeboya with son Daniel, seven, enjoy the event.

2. World Bicycle Day

Sarah Adeboya with son Daniel, seven, enjoy the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Richard Smith, Be Well - walking and cycling activation manager at Leigh Bike Library.

3. World Bicycle Day

Richard Smith, Be Well - walking and cycling activation manager at Leigh Bike Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Sports engagement officer Stephen Dixon.

4. World Bicycle Day

Sports engagement officer Stephen Dixon. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wigan CouncilLeigh Sports Village