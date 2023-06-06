News you can trust since 1853
Gearing up for the seventh Wigan Bike Ride

Hundreds of cyclists – including rugby league legends – will be getting in the saddle as the popular Wigan Bike Ride returns this weekend.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The seventh event will be held on Sunday and will call for plenty of pedal power.

It will see people of all abilities tackle either a 50-mile course or a five-mile family bike ride, starting and finishing at Mesnes Park.

Cyclists in last year's Wigan Bike Ride at Mesnes ParkCyclists in last year's Wigan Bike Ride at Mesnes Park
And riders taking on the longer distance can choose between a hilly “hardcore” or flatter “highway” route, with a virtual option also available for those unable to attend on the day or who prefer to break up the distance.

They will both use looped courses heading from Wigan into Lancashire, before returning to the park.

The five-mile family ride goes along Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium and back. It is is chance for youngsters to get pedalling as well as their parents, who can take part for free.

Medals will be presented to the riders as they cross the finish line, with this year’s designed in the shape of a bicycle.

The bike ride is being organised by Wigan-based Joining Jack to raise money for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Cyclists can choose to collect sponsor money for Joining Jack, though this is not mandatory.

The charity was set up by former Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with the muscle-wasting condition and popular rugby players will be swapping the pitch for the roads to join the ride.

Rugby “legends” who have previously taken part include Kris Radlinski, Wayne Godwin, Ewan Dowes, Paul Sculthorpe, Mick Cassidy and Josh Charnley, who cycled with Jack sitting in a tagalong behind him.

Last year’s event was officially started by former Warriors captain Sean O’Loughlin.

Entry costs £24 for the main ride and £20 for the virtual event, with the option to buy a Joining Jack cycling jersey.

The family ride costs £14 for cyclists aged 12 and under, who must be with an adult, and £16 for anyone over 12.

Registration for the event will close at midnight on Thursday. Sign up at wiganbikeride.co.uk.

