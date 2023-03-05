'Game-changer' as sight loss charity moves services for visually impaired people to Wigan Library

After successfully bidding for access to Manchester Central Library, Henshaws have been given the green light to extend its services to Wigan Library and several others across Greater Manchester.

Henshaws provides access to printed texts for visually impaired people using specialist technology, including online texts.

Facilities are now available at several libraries to help people with visual impairments

It can give access to magnifiers, specialist text-to-speech devices and other gadgets and tools.

Henshaws hopes moving its digital services to libraries will mean more visually impaired people have better access to the online world and will be able to use the digital skills they gain to shop, manage their finances and find information online.

Mark Belcher, head of enablement (community services) at Henshaws, said: “Many people don’t realise that visual impairment is a spectrum and with a little help, many visually impaired people can use technology to enhance their independence.

“Moving some of our services to libraries is a game-changer. It allows visually impaired people better access to help and support and allows Henshaws to offer more to a wider group of people.

"We hope those with visual impairments will be encouraged by this and will want to come along to see how they can be best supported.”

Henshaws has already started training staff in libraries so they know and understand the services visually impaired people may need.

