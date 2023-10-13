Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Called Amphitheatre for a Tree, it is rooted in symbolism, nature and community and will feature layered seating that surrounds a rowan tree which will amplify breathtaking views across the town.

The garden is a collaboration between Wigan-based multi-award winning garden designer Michael John McGarr and artists Al, and Al and received funding from both Wigan Council and Arts Council England.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sketches of Amphitheatre for a tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creative designers of Haigh Hall said: "This is the first new formal garden cultivated at Haigh Hall for over a century. We're thrilled to have secured the funding from Arts Council England to create a beautiful new garden for all the community to enjoy.

"It has been an honour to collaborate with Wigan-born landscape designer Michael John McGarr. We have cherished memories of visiting Haigh during our childhood, so we are really excited this garden begins a new chapter in the extraordinary history and heritage of the estate."

The 18th century painting of Sir Roger and Lady Bradshaigh at Haigh Hall was the inspiration for the garden which illustrated formal gardens and beautiful landscaped stepped lawns.

The focal point of the garden is a Crown sculpture protecting a newly planted rowan tree which features on Wigan's coat of arms.

The painting which inspired Amphitheatre for a tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGarr, a trained ecologist and landscape designer with over 20 years of experience said: "As someone who grew up in Wigan, it's an absolute privilege to be able to contribute to the next phase of Haigh Hall's journey through the creation of the Amphitheatre for a Tree garden.

"The garden will become a social point for people to meet in and will demonstrate how gardens can alleviate the effects of a changing climate and benefit carbon neutrality targets, which against the backdrop of a climate emergency is incredibly important."

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: "We're incredibly excited about Amphitheatre for a Tree and its design will really become a place for the whole community to come together.

"It'll become a versatile space that can be used simply for time out from a walk, as an outdoor wedding ceremony location or a cultural performance space for poetry readings, local bands and theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really glad that talented local people like Michael and Al and Al are going to be leading on this fabulous community project."

The garden looks to enhance the significance of the conservation area and Haigh’s magnificent horticultural past, with preparations already underway including an archaeological dig supported by Wigan Archaeological Society.

Work to reimagine horticulture on the Haigh estate is taking place, including through the appointment of a head of horticulture Dr Sylvia Travers and the creation of new specialist apprenticeships with Wigan and Leigh College.

The announcement was made as the £39m restoration and transformation of Haigh Hall continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by a successful Level Up bid, the five-floor Georgian Hall will become a beacon of the arts for the North, showcasing the Theodore Major art collection, with a restaurant and gallery café set to serve the high-quality produce Dr Travers and her team cultivates