Gardeners bring new show to Wigan village for people to display flowers, cakes, crafts and more

Gardeners from two Wigan allotments are joining forces to organise their own spring show.

Shevington Garden Club’s annual summer show has been a popular attraction for decades, with the 40th anniversary show scheduled for Saturday, August 3.

Now, green-fingered members of allotment sites on Vicarage Lane and Forest Fold, in Shevington, have decided to build on that success by holding their own show.

Jean Hayes admires the flowers on display at Shevington Garden Club's summer show

Discussions have been taking place for some time on whether a spring or autumn show would work and they settled on spring.

A sub-committee was formed and plans are now well under way, with members busy applying for small grants from local funding sources to cover costs.

Shevington Garden Club have started the funding and its members are using their experience to advise the committee.

The spring show will be held on Saturday, April 13 at St Anne’s Parish Rooms, on Church Lane, Shevington, and doors will open to the public at 1pm.

Anyone wishing to enter can take along their exhibits before 10.45am on the morning of the show to register.

There will be two floral sections – one open to anyone to enter and the other for Shevington and district residents or anyone who has an allotment in Shevington.

All other classes are open for anyone to enter.

There will be a domestic section for cakes, jams, chutney etc, as well as an arts and crafts section which covers embroidery, knitting, upcycled items and more.

A photography section will have a choice of subjects, including a class for bees and another for mini beasts except bees.

There will also be a children’s section, where youngsters can have a go at painting a pebble or design a poster advertising Shevington Garden Club’s summer show, or anything in between.

Pupils at Millbrook Primary School have been invited to stage a bee keeping and honey making demonstration during the afternoon.

For anyone wishing to exhibit at the show, schedules will be at Shevington Library, Shevington Village Kitchen and several shops in the village from approximately four weeks before.