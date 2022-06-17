Rugby league star turns attention to another sport as starter of Wigan Bike Ride

Assistant first team coach and former captain Sean O’Loughlin has agreed to officially start the Wigan Bike Ride at Mesnes Park on Sunday.

He will wave off cyclists as they tackle the main 50-mile ride – covering either the “hardcore” or flatter “highway” route – or the five-mile family ride.

Sean O'Loughlin

It comes just weeks after he was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list for services to rugby league.

Members of Wigan Warriors and other rugby clubs have been keen supporters of event organisers Joining Jack, a charity set up by former Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy after their son Jack was diagnosed with the condition.

The sixth annual event returns to its traditional venue of Mesnes Park this weekend, after a brief visit to Ashfield Park in Standish last year and cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 people have registered for the 50-mile ride, which starts at 9.30am, and nearly 100 for the shorter ride at 9.45am.

A virtual option is available for cyclists who cannot attend on the day, do not meet the age criteria or do not want to complete the 50 miles in one ride.

Many riders will be raising money for Joining Jack, while some will be supporting other good causes or simply setting themselves a challenge.

Signs have already been erected along the routes to warn motorists of road closures and a popular unofficial water station is expected to return to Woodhouse Lane, along with the official water stops.

Goodie bags and medals will be presented to cyclists when they return to Mesnes Park at the end of their rides.

The park will be a hive of activity, with members of Wigan Wheelers and Triathlon Club providing advice and support, stalls selling food and drinks, plus a face painter.