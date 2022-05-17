It has become the tradition to run the race – sponsored by the music and film star’s international fan club – on or near his May 26 birthday at Haydock Park.

It wasn’t run in 2020 and, due to continuing Covid restrictions, last year’s event was relatively low key.

In the late 1930s, George Formby was the best paid entertainer on the planet

But Thursday May 26 should see plenty of George Formby Society members down at the course to watch the race and perform a “thrash” on their ukuleles of George's famous song I’m Leaning on a Lamppost.

The presentations will be made by Wigan-born society vice-president Dennis Lee.

The son of a music hall star of the same name, George Formby became a hugely popular performer, particularly in the 1930s and ’40s with a string of hit songs and films which for a period made him the world’s best paid entertainer, earning even more than Hollywood’s top stars.