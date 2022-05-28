Girl Guides will light official beacon in Wigan as part of Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

An official beacon will be lit at a Wigan beauty spot as part of global celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Thousands of beacons will be lit by communities, charities and different groups throughout the UK over the weekend of Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

There will also be beacons in the capital cities of all 54 Commonwealth countries and a principal beacon.

Haigh Woodland Park

One of the beacons will be lit at Haigh Woodland Park by Girlguiding Lancashire South County, whose patron is the Queen.

They will host an evening of music, food, and festivities from 6pm on Thursday, June 2.

People can take their own picnic or tuck into a barbecue and other treats on offer.

There will be a stage show packed with local talent, a Girlguiding singalong and The Song for the Commonwealth will be sang at the ceremonial beacon lighting.

The event is being led by Girlguiding with limited public tickets available, which must be booked in advance here

