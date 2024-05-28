Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A funeral has been held for a four-year-old boy and his “hero” dad, who died after a blaze ripped through their home in Wigan.

Ethan Mason died on April 16, after suffering serious injuries when flames tore through his home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, two days earlier.

His courageous dad Barry had died after going back into the burning building to rescue him.

Their devastated family and friends came together on Thursday to say goodbye at a service at Elim Purposed Life Church in Wigan.

Ethan Mason

Ethan loved pastel rainbow colours, so his family wore clothes in those colours and asked other mourners to join them.

Cards were available for people to write their memories and messages of condolence, while the family asked for donations to a burns unit, rather than flowers or gifts.

In a Facebook post, Ethan’s aunt Jessica wrote: “Today is going to be the hardest day of our lives. Today we say goodbye to our little Rainbow Bubble Ethan and our hero Barry.

Barry Mason

"Today we will try our hardest to stay strong for your Mummy and your precious brothers and sister. We will hold them tight for you both.

"See you on the other side my loves.”

Flames tore through the Mason family’s semi-detached home in the early hours of Sunday, April 14.

There were six occupants caught up in the disaster and five of them escaped relatively unscathed.

But then it was realised that young Ethan was still trapped inside and his father Barry bravely went back through the smoke and flames to rescue him.

Ethan suffered 70 per cent burns and was rushed to hospital, where he was put in an induced coma following emergency surgery, but sadly died two days later.

Police concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and files were passed to the coroner.

More than £60,000 has been raised for the family since the devastating blaze through an online appeal, with St Paul's CE Primary School, TMP College and Acorn Insurance among the donors.

The coffers were boosted further when a car wash was held at Skelmersdale fire station on Monday, with crews from Wigan fire station also involved.