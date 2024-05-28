Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan teacher will take on a gruelling 12-day challenge during the half-term break in a bid to make a difference for her pupils.

Alison Corkill, who is a special education needs co-ordinator at St Aidan’s Primary School in Billinge, and her friend Susan Bridgeman will set off on Wednesday on the 192-mile coast-to-coast walk.

They will follow the route used by Alfred Wainwright, starting from St Bees, in Cumbria, and walking across the country to Robin Hood's Bay, in north Yorkshire.

Alison Corkill and Susan Bridgeman will do the 192-mile coast-to-coast walk

Alison said: “We hope it will take 12 days. Some days are 22 miles of walking and some are 12 miles – it averages at 15 miles. It’s a long way.

"The biggest worry for me is carrying the rucksacks. A lot of people pay for a packhorse, where they take your bag to the next place you stay, but we are taking our bags and just walking.”

The pair met through their children – Alison’s son is marrying Susan’s daughter – and discovered they had a mutual love of walking.

They started to walk the 214 Wainwright mountains and have so far climbed 150 of them.

St Aidan's Primary School pupils pass on their best wishes to Alison Corkill and Susan Bridgeman as they prepare for the coast-to-coast walk

Alison said: “It gets us out and about. We spend summers going off, leaving our husbands and going to the Lake District.”

They are taking on the coast-to-coast walk to raise money for well-being and therapy provision at St Aidan’s.

This includes visits from Hope's Therapy Dogs, which was set up in memory of former pupil Hope Colley, who was just nine when she died from a brain tumour in 2018.

She benefited from the support of a therapy dog, so her mum Ali Colley was inspired to train Hope’s dog Pippa to become a therapy dog and help other children.

Alison said: “Schools are really under-funded and we can see that children are coming in with so many more mental health issues, but we can’t afford the therapies that we would like.

"We are affiliated with Hope’s Therapy Dogs but we are struggling to raise money to be able to fund them coming in.

"We are looking at things like peer massage, we have someone who does music therapy, art therapy, so we hope to be able to offer these things for the children who need it.”